Government destroys hundreds of slot coin machines in Kericho

Government destroys 360 slot coin lottery machines in crackdown on illegal gaming businesses in Kericho

The government has destroyed 360 slot coin lottery machines in its crackdown on illegal gaming businesses in Kericho.

Kericho County Commissioner Mukhtar Abdi said the government made a breakthrough in the fight against the business in the county after arresting and deporting three Chinese nationals who had been assembling and selling the machines in the area.

“None of the owners of the gaming slot coin machines which the government has destroyed today had license and were therefore conducting the business contrary to section 131 of the Constitution on Betting, Gaming and Lotteries control,” he said.

Abdi, declared that they will not relent on the fight against the illegal gaming businesses which has left a trail of destruction through players’ addiction.

“The government will not allow illegal gaming activities to take root in the county,” he said.

The Kericho County Commissioner who was accompanied by James Mugera, the county police commander among other senior members of security team, made the remarks at Nyagacho estate at the outskirts of Kericho town where the destruction of the machines was conducted.

The machines were confiscated from Kericho, Litein, Brooke, Sossiot, Kipkelion among other urban trading centers.

“The machines had been taken to virtually every major trading center in the county. It is only a matter of time before we confiscate all of them,” said Abdi.

Robert Baraza, a Nyagacho resident commended the government for the crackdown.

“This will improve security in the area since some youths have resorted to petty crime to enable them to get money to gamble,” he said.

Lillian Achieng, confessed that she had become addicted to gambling to the detrimental of her family.

“I was spending all my time and money at the gambling shops but I am happy that the gaming machines have now been removed,” she said.