Mend fences with Raila to remain politically relevant, Mudavadi told

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has been asked to mend fences with Opposition chief Raila Odinga in order to remain politically relevant.

Speaking during a fundraising meeting at Mululu Holy Spirit Church in Sabatia on Sunday, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said Nyanza leaders are ready to support Mudavadi if he agreed to work with Raila again.

“It’s our time to pay back but that will only happen if we renew our friendship. Raila and Mudavadi should work together and forget about party politics that could be causing a rift between Nyanza and western regions.Both of you need each other,” he said.