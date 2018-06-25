Stop lecturing me on my responsibilities, Ruto tells critics

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 18:35, Updated June 25th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto will not be reducing his development tours any time soon, despite continued criticism by politicians.

Ruto said he did not need permission to tour the country, adding that those bickering over his trips should sit and watch as he performs his duties diligently.

Addressing residents of Nyamira at different stops on Monday, the DP said as President Uhuru Kenyatta's assistant, he was entitled to perform his duties.

“I don’t need permission from anybody to launch any project funded by the Government and any other development partner. If you feel aggrieved with my way of operating, then be assured that more is on the way."

During his Nyamira tour, Ruto commissioned the Sh450 million Keroka Water and Sanitation Project that will produce 3,000 cubic meters of water daily.

The project, which aims at achieving 70 per cent water supply in Nyamira and Kisii by year's end, is funded by the African Development Bank through the Water ministry and the Lake Victoria South Water Services Board (LVSWSB).

"Completion of some of these projects has delayed because of bad politics. We must elect responsible leaders, who are development conscious," said Ruto.

The LVSWSB Executive Secretary Ali Matano said the project was aimed at improving the livelihoods and health of communities living around the lake basin as well as reducing water pollution.

Ruto also announced that construction of the Sh5 billion Bunyunyu Dam would begin in the next three months. The dam is expected to increase water capacity in the region to 7 million cubic metres and serve more than 420,000 people in Nyamira and Kisii.

The DP toured the Keroka sub-county hospital and commissioned a radiology department. He also promised funds for the completion of a stalled four-storey building in the health facility.

The DP announced the allocation of Sh500 million for the rural electrification programme, saying the number of those connected to the power grid had increased from 15,000 in 2013 to 41,000.