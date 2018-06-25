Relocate to Kirinyaga or be sacked, Waiguru warns cabinet Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Stop lecturing me on my responsibilities, Ruto tells critics

By Eric Abuga | Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 18:35, Updated June 25th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto will not be reducing his development tours any time soon, despite continued criticism by politicians.

Ruto said he did not need permission to tour the country, adding that those bickering over his trips should sit and watch as he performs his duties diligently.

ALSO READ: Aisha Jumwa heckled over allegiance to Ruto (Video)

Addressing residents of Nyamira at different stops on Monday, the DP said as President Uhuru Kenyatta's assistant, he was entitled to perform his duties.

“I don’t need permission from anybody to launch any project funded by the Government and any other development partner. If you feel aggrieved with my way of operating, then be assured that more is on the way."

During his Nyamira tour, Ruto commissioned the Sh450 million Keroka Water and Sanitation Project that will produce 3,000 cubic meters of water daily.

The project, which aims at achieving 70 per cent water supply in Nyamira and Kisii by year's end, is funded by the African Development Bank through the Water ministry and the Lake Victoria South Water Services Board (LVSWSB).

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

"Completion of some of these projects has delayed because of bad politics. We must elect responsible leaders, who are development conscious," said Ruto.

The LVSWSB Executive Secretary Ali Matano said the project was aimed at improving the livelihoods and health of communities living around the lake basin as well as reducing water pollution.

Ruto also announced that construction of the Sh5 billion Bunyunyu Dam would begin in the next three months. The dam is expected to increase water capacity in the region to 7 million cubic metres and serve more than 420,000 people in Nyamira and Kisii.

The DP toured the Keroka sub-county hospital and commissioned a radiology department. He also promised funds for the completion of a stalled four-storey building in the health facility.

ALSO READ: Ruto tells of plot to undermine government

The DP announced the allocation of Sh500 million for the rural electrification programme, saying the number of those connected to the power grid had increased from 15,000 in 2013 to 41,000.

RELATED TOPICS:
dp ruto
dp william ruto
2022 general election
criticism

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How Ruto, Kihika rescued Speaker from impeachment

How Ruto, Kihika rescued Speaker from impeachment

Unease in Jubilee as graft war splits UhuRuto allies

Unease in Jubilee as graft war splits UhuRuto allies

Aisha Jumwa: My backing for Ruto is firm

Aisha Jumwa: My backing for Ruto is firm

Raila begins purge on MPs who backed Ruto

Raila begins purge on MPs who backed Ruto

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited