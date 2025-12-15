×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery

By Irene Githinji | Dec. 15, 2025
Wreckage of the vehicle late Cyrus Jirongo was driving in. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The death of politician Cyrus Jirongo in a road crash on the dawn of Saturday has begun raising questions as friends and family poke holes in what they consider a narrative shaped by the first police report and the driver of the bus that crashed him.

The emerging questions have brought back memories of other high profile deaths through road accidents that remain a mystery. All individuals listed below had one thing in common when they were reported dead on the roads. They were sharp critics of their governments.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cyrus Jirongo High-Profile Deaths Road Accidents Mysterious Deaths
.

Latest Stories

AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
National
By Irene Githinji
2 hrs ago
Mr moneybags: How the Sh500 note came to be known as Jirongo
National
By Caleb Atemi
2 hrs ago
KCPE achievers reflect on new education shift
Education
By Francis Ontomwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved