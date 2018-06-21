Workers, employers oppose Government housing plan Next Story
Kinyua: Sh500m irregular Anglo-leasing payment was refunded Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

NCPB managers assisted maize scam, says audit

By Moses Njagih | Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3
National Cereals and Produce Board CEO Albin Sang when he appeared before the National Assembly's Public Investment Committee on Tuesday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In summary

  • Report issued on June 4 says farmers were not vetted
  • Documents were altered in favour of traders, who ended up making a kill in the process

An internal audit has revealed how cereals board silo managers ignored basic regulations on purchase of maize, leading to unaccounted process of deliveries and payments.

The report shows how traders, assisted by National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) officers at the depots, infiltrated the process, as there was hardly vetting conducted to ensure that only genuine farmers delivered cereals.

ALSO READ: Roadside proclamations a bad strategy in war on corruption

According to the report, documents were altered in favour of traders who ended up making a kill in the process that lacked necessary checks after the NCPB staff failed to adhere to the guidelines from the Ministry of Agriculture and the board.

The report issued on June 4 faults the depot managers for failing to ensure the vetting of farmers is undertaken prior to them delivering the cereals.

It has recommended the streamlining of the process in future.

The audit revealed weaknesses in the forms used by the board once maize is delivered, saying they lacked any security features and could easily be replicated, as may have happened, leading to multiple payments.

The audit for the 2017/2018 season maize purchase conducted in five silos in Eldoret, Moi’s Bridge, Nakuru, Kisumu and Bungoma, further revealed that some of the maize recently bought were in poor moisture content and quality and may easily go bad unless urgent drying and fumigation measures are undertaken.

Willy Koskei, the Kisumu silo manager, was taken to task to explain the unapproved deliveries of 75,131 bags against a circular issued on October 30, last year from the Operation’s Manager, which prohibits them from purchasing the cereals without a clearance form being signed by the authorised officers.

“This is aimed at ensuring that only genuine farmers sell their maize to the board,” explains the circular.

The silo managers are also faulted for failing to adhere to a November 14, 2016 guideline, requiring that “at no time shall a depot manager receive maize from farmers who do not appear in the farmers' register”.

ALSO READ: Uhuru: I will be the first to undergo lifestyle audit

“It was observed that the silo managers in the five depots were not making reference to the farmers' register prior to accepting maize, and disciplinary action is recommended against them,” states the report tabled before the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee.

It says the same guidelines had been communicated to respective regional managers to ensure compliance.

RELATED TOPICS:
maize scandal
maize
ncpb scam
ncpb rip-off
ncpb
internal audit
Public Investment Committee

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why cartels are the corruption vehicles in Kenya

Why cartels are the corruption vehicles in Kenya

What we, the youth can do to put a stop to culture of corruption

What we, the youth can do to put a stop to culture of corruption

Raila: No community, party will protect the corrupt

Raila: No community, party will protect the corrupt

Graft is a growth industry, needs counter-forces

Graft is a growth industry, needs counter-forces

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited