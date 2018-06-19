DPP Hajji now recalls file on Sh33b agro deal involving Saudi prince

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 10:48, Updated June 19th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji at a past event. [File, Standard]

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji has started investigations into two contradictory directives on a Sh33 billion deal involving a Saudi Arabian prince.

Mr Hajji said his office issued instructions to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to put on hold criminal charges against Nuh Abdulwahab and Robin Kigen, who are accused of attempting to defraud the prince.

The DPP said he had recalled the file from DCI and wanted to understand why the order was made to put the charges on hold.

He said although the letter from Deputy DPP Nicholas Mutuku was written just a day after he (Hajji) was sworn in, the matter was not brought to his attention. The DPP was sworn in on March 28 and took office on April 15.

"I will give directions upon perusal and if I find a crime was committed, suspects will be charged," he said, adding that he had also requested to review all files of cases suspended during the transition.

"No law stops criminal cases whenever there is a civil dispute on the matter. The cases can proceed, that's I why I am investigating the matter," he said.

In a statement, the DPP's office said he had recalled the file from @DCI_Kenya for review after which he would give appropriate directions.

"Further, the DPP will establish why the matter was acted upon at this period. He has also directed that all matters of withdrawal during the transition period, when there was no substantive DPP, be reviewed."

Yesterday, The Standard reported that a multi-billion shilling food security investment by a member of the Saudi Arabia royal family at the Kenyan coast had stalled due to fraud claims and wrangles.

The DPP's office had directed the police to overturn an earlier approval for criminal charges against the two suspects.

The case involved forgery of a signature of Hassan Babakar Osman, a representative of Saudi Prince Sultan Bin Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, to transfer the prince's shares to a third party in 2015.

The prince registered Arafco Agricultural Integration Co in 2010. He owns 90 per cent shareholding out of 1,000 shares. His Kenyan partners own 100 shares.