Solai dam victims demand postmortem report of their loved ones

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3

A section of Solai trading centre after the Patel Dam burst. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Relatives of the Solai dam tragedy victims have asked the Government to give them reports of the postmortem examination conducted on the bodies.

ALSO READ: Report on Solai dam reveals hazards

The survivors of the tragedy that claimed 47 lives after the Patel Dam burst claimed the authorities had remained mum on the reports.

Marian Wangechi, who escaped death by a whisker, told The Standard her efforts to get the postmortem examination report of her mother Tabitha Wairimu had been fruitless.

“I have personally gone to the mortuary, where the postmortem (examination) of my mother was done, but I was not issued with the report. They referred me to the police, who also said they did not have a copy,” said Wangechi.

Stephen Kariuki, another resident, also said he had not received the reports for the tests done on his sister and two nieces' bodies, yet they had a right to know.

However, Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said families that lost their loved ones should visit the facilities where the postmortem examinations were conducted and pick the reports. The tragedy also saw the displacement of some residents of Nyakinyua village.