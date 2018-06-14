Police officer in court over robbery with violence and defilement cases

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 09:56, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:15 GMT +3

A police officer accused of defilement has also been charged with robbery with violence.

Paul Rotich, who is attached to Gatundu Police Station, has been charged alongside Aurelia Damaris Kisilu. They are accused of robbing a house in Tassia Estate, Embakasi, on May 28.

Police statements show Mr Rotich and Ms Kisilu were positively identified as the individuals who raided the house armed with a knife.

They are said to have been in the company of two female accomplices who identified themselves as police officers. Rotich has since been suspended.

Residents arrested the suspects after a house girl, identified as Penina Awuor, raised alarm, and handed them to the police.

Rotich was interdicted in March after he was accused of defiling a girl. The case is before a magistrate's court in Gatundu.

The officer is said to have taken advantage of a minor who was in police custody.

In the robbery case, the suspects are said to have raided the house at 5.45pm, threatened the house girl with the knife before stealing sheets, blankets, duvets, handbags and floor mats.

Home owners Erick Odongo and his wife Caroline Ochola claim they also lost money during the robbery. The couple recorded a statement at Tasia Patrol Base.

Chief Magistrate Estone Nyaga granted them Sh500,000 bail each after an application by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

“The accused persons are law-abiding citizens and are not a flight risk. I therefore request the court to grant them reasonable bond terms,” Mr Njiru said.

The hearing is set for September 11.