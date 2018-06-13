Wajir official rues delays in funds disbursement

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 17:47, Updated June 13th 2018 at 17:58 GMT +3

Wajir Water Chief Officer Yussuf Dayib (right) after conducting an inspection of a water project in Tarbaj. [Photo: Standard]

Wajir County has raised concerns over delays to release Sh360 million equalisation funds by the National Treasury.

The fund is enshrined in the Constitution and is used to promote basic services that include water, roads, health and electricity in marginalised regions.

ALSO READ: KRA maintains loud silence on tax amnesty plan

Speaking after inspecting the Sarman-Tarbaj water supply project on Wednesday, Water Chief Officer Yussuf Dayib said the delay could adversely affect the water sector.

He said pending water projects forms part of the county integrated development plan. Some of the county’s installed water supply project include Sarman-Tarbaj, Wajir Bor, Arbajahan-Adan Awale and Quli-kursin water supplies.

The projects are funded by the National Government through the Northern Water Service Board.

“I call upon the national project implementer of the Northern Water Service Board to speed up project financing and link up with the National Treasury to release funds that will see this projects completed,” Dayib said.

He said that even though the county had plenty of water at present, the situation would be different towards September when drought will set in.

He said the flagship projects are crucial for water supply in the sub counties, which mainly rely on water trucking.

“We will start hearing of water trucking. And we all know how expensive it is. The completion of the projects will minimize this,” he said.

The county has so far successfully drilled 270 boreholes across the county. In April, the chief officer said the county was determined to drill more boreholes as part of “our long term measures to end water crisis”.

ALSO READ: Five die in Wajir following RVF outbreak

The equalisation fund is aimed at bringing the quality of services in marginalised areas to the levels generally enjoyed by the rest of the nation.

The fund, as established under Article 204 of the Constitution, provides for annual appropriation of 0.5 per cent of all the revenue collected by the Government each year, calculated on the basis of the most recent audited accounts.