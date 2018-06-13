KANU in talks with ODM, Wiper and Jubilee ahead of 2022 elections

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 12th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

Tiaty MP says the talks are meant to bolster support for Gideon Moi

Independence party Kanu has started structured talks with ODM, Wiper and some members of Jubilee ahead of the 2022 elections.

The party, which has not fronted a presidential candidate since 2002, has also begun a nationwide campaign to rebrand and revitalise its branches in preparation for the widely anticipated power struggle four years from now.

Tiaty MP William Kamtet, a staunch Kanu supporter, yesterday revealed the talks were meant to bolster support for Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who the party intends to field as its presidential candidate in 2022.

“We have decided to front a realistic presidential candidate come 2022 and we are working with like-minded parties to ensure we win. Talks with other party leaders are ongoing and are coming up well,” said Kamtet.

Early preparations

The MP, who was speaking in Nairobi during a branch-revitalisation workshop bringing together the party’s youth and women congress, noted that it was only prudent to start making early preparations.

Kamtet said the talks included Kanu’s leadership, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

“I do not want to speak much on the talks but I can assure Kenyans and our supporters at large that the future is bright. As for Jubilee, I know there is a wing that is going to compete with us but we are targeting support from the wing that will not compete.”

The legislator also called on ‘prodigal’ members and supporters of the party to come back home, saying it was time to wake up the sleeping giant.

“All the leaders who were born in Kanu should return. We are ready to welcome them back. Even those who are ‘tanga-tangaring’ should come back,” he said.

For the last three elections, Kanu has not fielded a presidential candidate after the former party chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta, lost in 2002.

The party is, however, intent on upsetting the balance of power come 2022 and has called on party members to start rebranding party offices across the country.

Big battle

“We encourage members to rebrand the branch offices and also reclaim those that have been encroached,” said Kamtet.

Yesterday’s workshop was one in a series of planned meetings to prepare Kanu supporters for the ‘big battle ahead’.

Kanu’s resurgence comes in the wake of amplified campaigns by Deputy President William Ruto - who is believed to be a strong contender for the top seat - in readiness for the 2022 political duel.

The country’s second-in-command seems to be taking advantage of cracks in the Opposition and new possibilities presented following the truce between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

