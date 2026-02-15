Chaos in Kitengela as police lob teargas to disperse Sifuna-led ODM rally

Audio By Vocalize

Sifuna-led ODM faction rally in Kitengela on February 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

Anti-riot police on Sunday dispersed hundreds of supporters attending a political rally organised by embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela, Kajiado County, firing teargas canisters into the crowd.

The meeting, convened by a faction of ODM aligned to the Nairobi senator, descended into chaos when officers moved in, scattering boda boda riders, residents and youths who had gathered to listen to the leaders.

Panic erupted within minutes as people fled in different directions, struggling to escape the choking fumes. Despite the turmoil, Sifuna was heard urging the crowd to remain firm even as most attendees ran for safety.

His aides whisked the leaders into waiting vehicles before the convoy sped off towards Nairobi. Live bullets were reportedly heard as police attempted to disperse surging crowds.

Transport was paralysed along the Nairobi-Namanga Road during the rally, while running battles between youths and police continued in parts of the town.

Shops remained largely closed from Sunday morning, with traders hurriedly shutting their businesses when teargas canisters were hurled.

Some youths stayed on the streets chanting anti-government slogans long after the rally had been halted.

Hours earlier, speaking during a church service in Kitengela, Sifuna declared he would not retreat from criticising President William Ruto's administration, which he accused of exhibiting "frail leadership that is crippling the nation."

"We will not fear anything. We will continue to speak the truth so that we protect citizens from corruption and the abductions we have witnessed. Raila told us a leader does not lead himself and we will honour that," said Sifuna, invoking the legacy of the late ODM founder Raila Odinga.

Sifuna added: "Kenyans have given me comfort to know that even if they do away with Sifuna, more than 15 million Sifunas will continue with this mission."

The senator, who faces mounting pressure within his party, observed that key sectors such as health and education were deteriorating, yet leaders calling out the problems were being gagged.

"Everything is going wrong, even in the health sector, but they say we should keep quiet. Leadership positions are given by citizens," he noted.

Sifuna's confrontational stance has deepened rifts within ODM. The party recently named Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo as acting secretary general, a move disputed by Sifuna and allies including James Orengo and Babu Owino, who term it a political witch hunt.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has since halted the changes pending determination of the case. ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga has accused Sifuna of undermining the party, claims he strongly denies.

The internal divisions have widened following Raila Odinga's death in October 2025 and differing views on engagement with the Ruto administration.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has pushed for closer cooperation with Kenya Kwanza, a stance opposed by Sifuna's Linda Wananchi faction.