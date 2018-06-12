NYS student found dead in dam

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 09:25, Updated June 12th 2018 at 09:33 GMT +3

NYS recruits during a past pass out parade. A recruit drowned in Naivasha in unclear circumstances. [File, Standard]

Police in Naivasha are investigating an incident where the body of a National Youth Service recruit was found floating in a dam near the training school in unclear circumstances.

The body of the 25-year-old student identified as Kevin Majimbo was found on the wee hours of Sunday morning near Karati trading center a few kilometers from the NYS school.

There were conflicting information over the death with NYS staff alleging that he slipped and fell in the dam while on his way back to the college after a night out.

Soon after the incident was reported, police moved in and with the help of NYS officers managed to drain the dam before the body was recovered.

A witness who declined to be named said that the recruit was stationed in a camp located near the training college when the incident occurred.

He said that guards on duty spotted the trainee who had sneaked out returning to the camp and challenged him to stop but he fled.

“The guards claim that they came to learn of the drowning in the morning after searching for the fleeing recruit in vain,” said the witness.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident adding that an inquest file had been opened though initial investigations pointed to drowning.

“The guards claim that the deceased slipped and fell into a dam but we have launched our own investigations following the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, transport along the Moi South Lake road was temporarily paralyzed after a trailer ferrying cement was involved in an accident blocking a section of it.

Two occupants of the trailer escaped with minor injuries during the morning accident near Sawela hotel along the dilapidated road.

The poor status of the road which leads to Kengen, Hellsgate and tens of hotels was blamed for the accident as the driver swerved to avoid the potholes.

A witness Daniel Wambugu noted that the lorry was heading to Kengen from Naivasha with the cargo when the accident occurred.

He said that motorists on the road were recording at least two road accidents every week due to the current status of the road.

“This road is very critical to the economy of the country and the county but it has been ignored leading to such accidents and huge losses to motorists,” he said.