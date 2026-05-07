Why collective land tenure is under threat in Kenya

Samson Kodei watches over his flock in Leparua conservancy in northern Kenya. The land is part of the Northern Kenya Rangelands Carbon Project.. [Peter Muiruri,Standard]

Pastoralism is the main production system practised by communities who live in rangelands and dry lands, which are usually arid or semi-arid. But pastoral communities are facing increasing pressure on their land.

Traditionally, pastoral communities have accessed and used land collectively, using customary laws and norms to manage the land. For example, the Maasai community in Kenya believed that land was a birthright accessible to everyone. No individual could restrict access over a section of land. In addition, elders of the community would determine grazing patterns, when to migrate, and would negotiate with neighbouring communities when they migrated to foreign land.