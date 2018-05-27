LSK president laments frequent transfer of judges and magistrates

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 20:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 20:03 GMT +3

Kakamega Sub-branch Law Society of Kenya President Matete Charles addresses Kakamega Main prison inmates when officials from the judicial system toured the prison to listen to inmates grievances some of them frequent adjournment of their cases. BY BENJAMIN SAKWA

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed alarm over the frequent transfer of judges and magistrates.

The LSK lamented that many cases were dragging on in the courts because of the movement of key judicial officers.

"Many cases have not been heard and determined because judges and magistrates handling them are moved before handling them to their logical conclusion," said Kakamega Chapter president Charles Matete.

Matete, who spoke during a visit by officials from the Criminal Justice System at the Kakamega Main Prison on Friday, pleaded with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to allow the judicial officers to serve a minimum of three years in one station to enable them to conclude cases.

“We request the Head of Kakamega Law Court Bildad Ochieng’ to present these grievances to the JSC. Many accused persons are finding it hard to get justice expeditiously due these frequent transfers."

