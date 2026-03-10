×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran Guards say will block oil exports as long as war continues

By AFP | Mar. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A delivery staff unloads liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from a truck at a distribution point in Mumbai on March 10, 2026.[AFP]

Iranian forces will not allow the export of oil from the region to allies of the United States and Israel as long as the war continues, a Revolutionary Guards spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Iranian armed forces will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," said Ali Mohammad Naini, according to a report from Iran's Tasnim news agency.

He said any change would take place based on the conditions of the conflict.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and triggered a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US interests across the region.

Shipping traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 percent of the world's crude oil usually transits, has been severely disrupted.

Iranian forces have repeatedly targeted oil tankers passing through the strategic waterway since the war began.

Oil prices have since risen dramatically to over $100 per barrel the highest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 before reversing course Monday after US President Donald Trump said military operations would be ending soon.

"Their efforts to reduce and control the price of oil and gas will be temporary and fruitless," IRGC spokesman Naini said. "Trade in war conditions is hinged on security."

The Revolutionary Guards late on Monday urged countries to expel their US and Israeli ambassadors to gain passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any Arab or European country that expels the Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will have complete freedom and authority to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow," the Guards said, as quoted by Iranian state TV.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Oil Exports Iran-Israel war US President Donald Trump Iranian Armed Forces
.

Latest Stories

What motorists should know about NTSA's new instant fines for minor traffic offences
What motorists should know about NTSA's new instant fines for minor traffic offences
Newsbeat
By Boniface Mithika
11 mins ago
Smart money habits every freelancer needs
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
14 mins ago
Why Kenya's rains no longer follow the old calendar
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya's rains no longer follow the old calendar
By Mactilda Mbenywe 16 mins ago
Why Kenya's rains no longer follow the old calendar
Inside William Ruto-IMF fallout
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Inside William Ruto-IMF fallout
Ong'ondo Were murder: Police probe link between hitmen and bodyguard
By Lenox Sengre 3 hrs ago
Ong'ondo Were murder: Police probe link between hitmen and bodyguard
Of poor planning, weak enforcement and corruption: Nairobi's problems
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Of poor planning, weak enforcement and corruption: Nairobi's problems
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved