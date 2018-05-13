Frantic search for dam victims yields nothing on the third day

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 23:22 GMT +3

KDF and NYS officers searching for the casualties of Patel Dam tragedy, in Solai, Nakuru county on May 12,2018

Despite scouring more than 10 kilometers of the path the deadly Solai dam waters gushed through, the multi-agency search team turned out zero rescues by sunset yesterday.

Armed with simple machines such as shovels, the combined team of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Youth Service (NYS), Kenya Red Cross Society and the Kenya Police turned over everything along the stretch to ensure no one was trapped.

ALSO READ: Kin identify soldier killed in Somalia explosion

They combed through banana plantations, scooped out heaps of soil and moved debris left behind by the raging waters. Still, nothing. A sheep that had been stuck in the mud for three days was rescued about five kilometers downstream.

Rough conditions made it difficult for the search party to access murky and muddy locations, where several bodies are believed to be buried.

The officials carried with them body bags in the event they recovered bodies.

“Keep your eyes on the ground, don’t just walk, comb every thicket, disturb the waters,” commanded a senior KDF officer.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mwongo Chimwanga (pictured) said sniffer dogs could not be used at this point. “There is no specific point to bring sniffer dogs. NYS, KDF and Kenya Red cross personnel will cover the 10-kilometre stretch,” said Chimwanga.

At least 40 people have been reported missing by relatives. Details of missing persons were registered by their loved ones at a coordination centre set up near Solai market.

At Solai, drained relatives gathered to give details of their missing kin.

ALSO READ: KDF rescues 13 Kenyans from Al Shabaab