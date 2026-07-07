Charles Kerich ordered to surrender to Industrial Area Prison

Suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich. [File, Standard]

Suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich has been ordered to surrender to Industrial Area Remand Prison immediately after the High Court declined to suspend his three-month jail term for contempt of court over unpaid KSh106.7 million in legal fees.

Justice Francis Gikonyo of Milimani High Court ordered Kerich, who appeared in court virtually for the first time on Tuesday morning, to immediately present himself at the prison facility without further delay and declined to set aside his earlier order sentencing him to three months' imprisonment without the option of a fine.