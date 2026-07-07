Prison heist: How rogue payroll clerk transferred Sh41 million

In a major development, DCI fraud sleuths on Monday officially commenced investigations into the prisons' finance payroll breach that saw a rogue accountant log into the system on December 19, 2025, and initiate transfers of allowances for almost 1,000 officers in a single day
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