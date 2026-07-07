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Chief Justice Martha Koome leads tributes to retired judge Tunya

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 7, 2026
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Chief Justice Martha Koome mourn the death of retired High Court judge justice Omondi Tunya. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has mourned the death of retired High Court judge Omondi Tunya who died after a distinguished four-decade legal career spanning the bench and private practice.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 7, Koome extended condolences to Tunya's family, friends and former colleagues who worked with him during his judicial career.

"On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Judiciary of Kenya, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him during his distinguished judicial career," said Koome.

Tunya began his legal career as a magistrate before rising through the ranks to become a High Court judge, serving during a period of constitutional and judicial reforms in Kenya.

He started as a district magistrate in 1974 and rose to become Nairobi's chief magistrate before his appointment to the High Court bench.

His legal career spanned more than four decades, during which he worked as a magistrate, High Court judge, advocate, arbitrator and legal educator.

Tunya's judicial service ended in 2003, when he was among judges and magistrates suspended during the Judiciary's anti-corruption vetting exercise.

He later returned to legal practice as an advocate and built a career in alternative dispute resolution, serving as an arbitrator and mediator in commercial disputes.

Even in retirement, Tunya remained active in legal training programmes, including sessions sensitising court stakeholders on gender-based violence.

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