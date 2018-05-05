President Uhuru wins African award on transport and road infrastructure

| Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 09:23, Updated May 5th 2018 at 09:27 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared the winner of this year’s African award on transport and road infrastructure.

In a ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, yesterday, the Africa Road Builders awarded Uhuru the 2018 Babacar Ndiaye for Jubilee’s projects in railway, road, air as well as a nationwide street lighting.

The President of Media for Infrastructure and Finance in Africa Adama Wade cited the Mombasa–Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway as major project that has had immense impact.

“The SGR has reduced costs of travelling between the two cities by half and at the same time taking half of the time for the trip,” he said.

While congratulating President Uhuru Kenyatta, the selection committee announced that the presentation of the trophy will take place on May 23 in Busan, South Korea, during the the African Development Bank Bank annual meeting.

“We thank and congratulate the AfDB and its President Dr Akinwumi Adesina for putting the issue of roads and transport high on its agenda through its ‘High 5 to Transform Africa’ programme,” said Mr Wade.

The General Commissionner of Africa Road Builders Barthélemy Kouame noted that transport networks, like blood vessels, must not be clogged.

He congratulated Kenya for the efforts to improve transport and to foster regional growth through such projects as the Lamu Port.

“We note the crucial role Kenya is playing as a commercial hub of East and Central Africa and the investment in big infrastructure projects to live up to the status,” he said.