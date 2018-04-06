Githu Muigai, former police boss Kimaiyo named in new Uhuru jobs

| Published Fri, April 6th 2018 at 13:34, Updated April 6th 2018 at 13:53 GMT +3

Former police boss David Kimaiyo and ex-Attorney General Githu Muigai named in new Uhuru jobs

Former police boss David Kimaiyo and ex-Attorney General Githu Muigai have been named non-executive chairpersons of Kenyatta National Hospital and Legal Education Council respectively.

Prof Muigai resigned on February 13, 2018, from the position he had held since taking over from Amos Wako in August 2011 following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Before his appointment as AG Prof Muigai was a partner in Mohammed-Muigai Advocates and has been a UN special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination Xenophobia and Related Intolerance.

Kimaiyo who had served in government for 35 years, was appointed as the first Inspector General of Police after the new Constitution came into place.

His appointment comes just a month after Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki suspended the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Lilian Koros following series of scandals at the facility.

The former police boss replaces Mark Bor who is headed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for a three year term as the Board’s chairman.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also appointed former Raila Odinga’s ally and ex-Karachuonyo Member of Parliament James Rege the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited for a period of three years.

Last year Engineer Rege parted ways with Raila and openly worked with the Jubilee Government ahead of the August 8 General Election.

Kazungu Kambi, a former Labour Cabinet Secretary during Uhuru’s first years in office and whose reign was marred by graft cases is the Chairperson of the Coast Development Authority, for a period of three years.

He contested for the Kilifi Governor seat in the 2017 election but lost to Governor Amason Kingi.

In the April 6, 2018 Kenya Gazzette notice, Uhuru’s new appointments take effect from April 18, 2018.