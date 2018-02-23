Man slashes eight-month old baby over Sh1,000 disagreement

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 15:28, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 15:36 GMT +3

Kisumu man arrested after attacking eight-month old baby with a machete

A man has been arrested for slashing an eight-month old baby with a panga in a domestic quarrel over money.

The baby sustained deep cuts on the thighs and slight wounds in parts of his body.

ALSO READ: University don held over wife’s death freed on bail

Sources said the suspect descended the baby after the father ran away to escape the suspect’s attack.

Trouble started after the suspect arrested declined to share Sh1,000 with the minor’s father.

According to the administration authorities, fighting started between the suspect and minor’s father over the cash.

It was not immediately established why the two could not agree on sharing the proceeds. The money was paid to them after ploughing for a local farmer.

The farmer had hired their manual services in readiness to plant during the rainy season.

But the suspect Jonny Odhiambo turned his anger on the minor to discipline the father, Jack Otieno

Odhiambo allegedly got hold of the boy and cut him with a panga with intention of taking away his life.

But by good luck, the sound of the crying baby drew the passersby attention leading to his rescue.

ALSO READ: Man burns woman in row

The Thursday incident occurred at Kamidigo village in Rachuonyo South sub county.

The witnesses said the two first engaged in verbal and bitter exchange of words before getting into a physical fight where Odhiambo was overpowered.

“People thought Odhiambo had retreated before he later emerged with a panga from his house and slashed the baby twice on his thigh where he was sleeping,” a witness said.

Area Assistant Chief Harrison Ogigo confirmed the incident and said the suspect turned wild when he was asked to share the money.

“It’s unfortunate the two decided to get physical after disagreeing over a minor issue,” Ogigo said.

The baby was rushed to Nyawita health center but was later transferred to Rangwe sub county hospital after his condition worsened.

“The baby’s condition deteriorated and was later moved to Rangwe hospital for further medication,” he said.

The administrator said he reported the matter to police who arrested the suspect.

The administrator angry villagers had surrounded the suspect’s house wanting to lynch him after he allegedly insisted he would follow the baby at the hospital and kill him.

Ogigo told the locals to seek legal measures of solving their grievances instead of taking actions which endanger lives of innocent people.

The suspects will answer the charges for juvenile crimes.