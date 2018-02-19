Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and two businessmen charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud CBK

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 11:55, Updated February 19th 2018 at 12:27 GMT +3

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and businessman Johnstone Arthur Sakwa when they appeared at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, 19 February. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, businessmen Arthur Sakwa and Madat Chatur have each been released on Sh2M cash bail.

Earlier on, they had been charged with 11 counts of forgery and conspiracy to defraud the Central Bank of Kenya of bills worth Sh633M.

The three however denied all charges against them when they were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts today morning.

Keter alongside two businessmen Arthur Sakwa and Madat Chatur were arrested by plain cloth police officers on Friday mid-morning at the CBK premises when they went to push for the payment of treasury bills worth Sh633 million.

They were accused of attempted theft after they presented forged certificates which they intended to cash for that amount.

They were then taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu for interrogation before being moved to the Muthaiga Police Station where they were held until today mo

According to CBK’s Director of Communications Wallace Kantai, the three presented a set of forged treasury bills which were purportedly issued by the CBK a couple of years ago, in their claim for redemption.

They claimed that the certificates were issued against cash they lent to state in the year 1990.

The Nandi Hills MP is no stranger to controversy. Recently, he was among four Jubilee legislators dewhipped from the party position on House Committee Leadership for taking a dissimilar stand.

The case will be mentioned on June 4.