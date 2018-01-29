Kisumu in anxiety ahead of swearing in fete

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 14:24, Updated January 29th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3

Anxiety has gripped residents of Kisumu as they await the swearing in fete of opposition leader Raila Odinga as peoples’ president and Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy.

A spot check in Kisumu showed that the talks on the swearing in was ripe.

At Jubilee market, traders were gathered in small groups figuring out the losses they might incur, some planning to close businesses while others to travel overnight to attend the swearing in at Uhuru Park.

James Okoth, a tailor said he will close his business and travel overnight to attend the swearing in and later join other NASA supporters in the celebrations.

“I won't work tomorrow since I will be at Uhuru Park celebrating the big day, when the journey to justice has begun,” said Okoth.

Janet Auma told the standard she will not open her grocery business because of the tension that would be in town.

“Such like gatherings cause chaos and destruction of property, so I will stay indoors not to engage with police in possible running battles with youths,” Auma said.

She said with the high police patrol in town, it was a sign expected violence.

Ishmeet Kaur, a sales person at Skylark business in the CBD said there was tension and anxiety in town and they had called police to help beef up security at the business premises.

“We will close business and in case of fracas we have informed the police to help us secure the business,” said Kaur.

Alfred Onyango, another trader said with the swearing in comes a lot of tension and criminal gangs plan to take advantage of stealing from traders.

“We have mobilized other traders and warned them against opening business tomorrow because of the stealing and destruction of property that might occur,” said Onyango.

He appealed to police to help secure property and lives of residents to avoid losses and injuries that comes with the political tension and uncertainties in the county.

Women leaders raised concerns over the safety of women and children ahead of the swearing in day.

Margret Ambira, chairperson Women Concern Center said police must secure women and children to avoid deaths and injuries that occurred since august 8.

“We have asked the police protect women and children," she said.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Leonard Katana confirmed that security had been beefed up in the region ahead of the swearing in day.

“We have enhanced security in the region, to secure property and lives of residents across the region,” said Katana.

He said police will keep guard and stay alert to respond to the situation that will arise tomorrow ahead of the swearing in.

“We will not tolerate anyone trying to disrupt peace and those involved will be dealt with accordingly,” noted Katana.

He assured residents that police will act according to their mandate to secure and ensure that no criminal acts reign in the region.