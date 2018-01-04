Five CSs missing on list of prospective Cabinet

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 4th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3

The Cabinet in prayers before the start a past meeting at State House, Nairobi [Courtesy]

At least five Cabinet secretaries are facing the sack as President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to name his new Cabinet any time now.

Sources told The Standard the names of the five were missing from a list of nominees dispatched to security agencies for background checks before the President announces the men and women to deliver his pledges in his second and final term in office.

ALSO READ: Raila to unveil parallel government

Reports indicate that the President and his deputy, William Ruto, have in principal agreed on an expanded executive of 22 Cabinet secretaries - 12 politicians and 10 technocrats.

It is not clear why they failed to submit the names of the five for clearance but there was speculation they were among those the two were not keen to reappoint.

The list has other CSs, including strong favourites to retain their positions in the Cabinet.

“The first list of 43 people had all the CSs. Then another list of 30 was drawn up (on Monday). The second one has some names missing,” disclosed a top Jubilee official who declined to be named.

The source, however, indicated that only the President knows his team and those who will make it to his final list.

“The Cabinet is a closely guarded secret. There are no leaks. There are no open discussions that will confirm the fate of the current or the new people,” the official said.

The Head of State in his New Year address hinted at the possibility of naming his Cabinet soon.

He stressed that the men and women chosen would play a key role in delivering his four key agendas - food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and affordable health care for all.

ALSO READ: MP asks Raila, Kalonzo to forget presidency

Earlier, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Muraithe was categorical that the President would name his Cabinet at his own time and that those who would be considered must have either delivered or met the qualification to do so.

He argued that the CSs had a target to deliver on the Jubilee manifesto and since it was more on the President’s legacy, every person would be rated based on performance.

“There is no hurry. We have a Cabinet and they are doing their work. When the president decides to make changes, it will be at his own discretion," Mr Murathe said.

Several leaders have petitioned Uhuru to either consider their person or nominate a new person.