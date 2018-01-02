Pain fills Nakuru County morgue as relatives of Migaa crash victims turn up to identify bodies

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 1st 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

Pain and grief filled the Nakuru County morgue on Monday as relatives and friends of those that died in a road accident at Migaa near Salgaa turned up to identify the bodies.

The Kenya Red Cross Society pitched a tent at the morgue to provide counselling and help relatives identify bodies of the 36 people who perished in the Sunday morning crash. The accident involved a Nairobi-bound bus and a trailer.

Some 30 people died on the spot while six others succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Professional counsellors from Kenya Counselling and Psychological Association (KCPA) also offered counselling services to traumatised family members and friends.

First born

Benadate Otomna Ochina broke into tears on arrival at the facility to identify the body of her first-born son Boniface Ochina Oriato.

Ms Ochina told The Standard she was overwhelmed as the death of Oriato took her back to 1989, when she lost her husband in a tragic road accident at Naivasha town while heading to visit them at their home in Nyakach, Kisumu.

Her husband, Patrice Ochina was the District Officer for Taita Taveta and was travelling in a matatu that was hit by a trailer along the highway.

“This is the morgue where my husband lay dead after being involved in a crash several years ago. Here I am again to collect the remains of my first-born son,” said the grieving mother.

At around 10pm, she said she received a phone call from Oriato informing her that he had boarded a bus to Nairobi where he would later connect to Taita Taveta.

However, in the morning, Ochina said she received shocking news about the death of her son in the road accident through the media.

“Death has been so cruel to my family. It snatched my husband and now son. I now fear travelling along the route,” she said.

Church members and relatives of Simeon Opiyo, Bishop of St Joseph Legio Maria in Athi River, also converged at the morgue.

Gabriel Otieno, a deacon at the church, said Opiyo, who was father in charge of Machakos Diocese, was expected to lead a Sunday mass at the church and participate in New Year service.

Otieno said church leaders kept communicating with him on phone when he started his journey but could not reach him in the morning.

He said they called his mobile phone but it was switched off, only to hear information that was circulating on WhatsApp that he was among those who perished.

Also present at the morgue was the family of Martin Odol, 45, who died together with his four children. His wife sustained serious injuries.

Bodies identified

Odol’s brother Martin Odol said the family was travelling from Kano village in Kisumu East when they were involved in the crash.

The Kenya Red Cross Society Rift Valley Manager Micheal Ayabei said bodies of most of the crash victims had been identified, apart from eight.

Ayabei said families of four victims who perished had also not been identified although the Kenya Red Cross Society was working closely with relevant authorities to find their next of kin.

He added that a total of 18 people who sustained serious injuries were undergoing treatment at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital while two were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.