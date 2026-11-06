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Trump blames Democrats winning midterms for US stocks' fall

By AFP | Nov. 6, 2026
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US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump attributed Thursday's stock market freefall to the electoral victory of his rival Democratic Party in midterm elections earlier this week.

"The Stock Market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday — So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform after US markets closed for the day.

Analysts attributed Thursday's stock selloff to fears of Democrats threatening the AI data center investment boom, with the tech-focused Nasdaq suffering its worst session percentage-wise since April 2025.

Data centers have faced broad opposition from US voters regardless of political affiliation, and many midterm winners have pledged to put the brakes on such projects.

 

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