The presidency is way out of reach for Mudavadi and Wetang'ula

Wetang’ula and Mudavadi face major hurdles in their 2032 presidential ambitions. [Courtesy]

Most of the time, localised political campaigns and pronouncements by some Luhya politicians are the stuff comedy is made of. That Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula believes either Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula or Ken Lusaka will become president in 2032, or any other time thereafter, is ridiculous. Their chances are the closest to zero one can get.

When one looks across Kenya's political landscape, it is clear that the ambitions of these three Luhya ‘heavyweights’ run into a solid wall of structural realities, a fractured regional vote, and a generational shift that is fast losing patience with career politicians devoid of transformative legacies.