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Somaliland presidential guard members stand guard at the 35th Independence day celebrations near the presidential palace in Hargeisa's Shap neighbourhood on May 18, 2026. [AFP]

A Ugandan opposition aide, who was abducted more than a year ago by soldiers according to his lawyer, appeared before a military court on Wednesday and was charged with treachery, the army said.

Sam Mugumya, 47, was a prominent aide to opposition politician Kizza Besigye, who was himself abducted in Kenya two years ago and currently faces treason charges.

In August 2025, Mugumya was "abducted by the military", his lawyer said.

Nothing was heard from him until late July, when a video showing him visibly emaciated and seated beside a walker circulated on social media.

AFP was unable to verify who recorded the video, or when or where it was shot.

On Wednesday, Mugumya appeared before a court martial alongside two lance corporals and was charged with offences relating to security and treachery.

"He couldn't walk and was only at the mercy and help of soldiers," his lawyer Kato Tumusiime told AFP.

All three deny the charges.

"Three persons, including two Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and a civilian, have been charged before the General Court Martial," the army said in a statement.

Army prosecutors told the court that the trio and others still at large held meetings and sought support from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamic State-linked armed group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to overthrow the Ugandan government between November 2023 and September 2026.

Prosecutors also accused Mugumya and others of conspiring to withhold vital information about efforts to solicit support from the ADF, saying it was an act prejudicial to the defence forces.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly denied detaining Mugumya but have claimed, without evidence, that he had voluntarily left for the DRC.

"You could have charged Mugumya with your trumped up charges and in your kangaroo court 15 months ago when you abducted him," Ugandan rights activist Agather Atuhaire posted on X.

She added: "You had to first maim him, keep him in the dungeons for over a year and send him in prison in the vegetative state."

In February 2025, Uganda's Supreme Court ruled that trying civilians in military courts was unconstitutional.

Mugumya was remanded in prison until the next court hearing.