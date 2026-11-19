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President William Ruto during commissioning of projects in Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma county. [Jackline Inyanji,Standard]

President William Ruto has taken a swipe at former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and opposition leaders, accusing them of neglecting Western Kenya during their time in power and lacking the moral authority to dictate the region’s political direction.

The President said residents of the region should not allow outsiders to determine their political choices, insisting that the people of Western Kenya have the right to decide their leaders and political future without intimidation or manipulation.

Speaking in Kakapel, Teso South, Busia County, during a development tour, Dr Ruto challenged residents to reject what he termed attempts by some politicians to undermine the region, saying his administration was committed to ensuring equitable distribution of development projects across the country.

“Some people were in positions of authority for a long time but did not even know where Teso was located. Now they are the ones trying to organise the people of Teso. Will you allow other people to organise you, or will you organise your own affairs?” he posed.

He added: “There is no small community in Kenya and there is no big community. We are all Kenyans and every part of this country deserves development.”

The President appeared to target former leaders and opposition figures whom he accused of attempting to influence Western Kenya's political choices despite having failed to address the region's development needs when they held power.

He said residents should not be intimidated by politicians claiming to control millions of votes, insisting that the electorate had the final say on who should lead them.

Ruto cited ongoing and planned infrastructure projects as evidence of his administration's commitment to the region, announcing that the road connecting Amukura, Machakuzi and Kocholia would be extended to Kakapel following demands by residents.

He said he had agreed with area MP Mary Emase and other local leaders to extend the project beyond Kocholia to Amakoro and Kakapel.

“I am going to tell the contractor immediately where the people of Kakapel want this road to reach. I have agreed that it will not end at Kocholia but will come through Amakoro up to Kakapel. I will add money to ensure the road is constructed,” he said.

On housing, Ruto announced plans to construct 6,000 affordable housing units in Busia County, saying Malaba would also be transformed into a smart city.

He questioned why Malaba should be excluded from the country's urban transformation programme while other towns, including Nairobi, Kakamega, Eldoret and Kisumu, were benefiting from modern infrastructure.

“Why should a building being constructed in Nairobi not be constructed in Malaba? If we are building in Kakamega, Nairobi, Eldoret and Kisumu, Malaba must also be developed,” he said.

The President also pledged to complete the ongoing Ngurai market within two months, saying the facility would provide traders with a decent working environment and protect them from harsh weather conditions.

He said the Sh400 million Malaba market was also progressing, adding that his administration was constructing 17 markets across Busia County.

Ruto further announced that the government had allocated Sh200 million towards the construction of hostels at KMTTC to support students from the Teso region.

He said the development agenda would also prioritise roads, electricity connectivity, education and other essential services, insisting that no community should be left behind.

The President defended the broad-based political arrangement between UDA and ODM, saying cooperation between the two parties was intended to promote national unity, development and equitable resource distribution.

He urged residents to reject tribalism and political hatred, arguing that every Kenyan deserved equal opportunities regardless of their community or geographical location.