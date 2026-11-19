Audio By Vocalize

Somaliland presidential guard members stand guard at the 35th Independence day celebrations near the presidential palace in Hargeisa's Shap neighbourhood on May 18, 2026. [AFP]

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the execution of nine men in the breakaway region of Somaliland, who were on trial for murder before a military court.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since governed itself, but is recognised as an independent state only by Israel.

The men, most of them former security personnel, were executed by firing squad in the capital, Hargeisa, on November 11, Somaliland authorities said in a statement.

No details were provided about the men or the murder charges against them.

According to local media, the execution followed a signed presidential order.

"We are deeply disturbed by the execution," said UN human rights office spokesperson Seif Magango in a statement.

Magango added that it "fell short of international fair trial and due process standards".

Somaliland authorities said the executions were carried out under the Islamic law principle of qisas, which allows the death penalty as retribution for murder.

The UN called for a halt to any pending executions and urged the "establishment of a moratorium on executions across Somalia, with a view to eventual abolition of the death penalty".

"The death penalty is fundamentally incompatible with human dignity and rights," Magango said.

Last week, the Coalition of Somali Human Rights Defenders (CSHRD) also condemned the executions, saying it was "concerned about the normalisation of executions as a response to criminality and security challenges".

Somali law allows executions, mainly by firing squad, for various homicide, security, terrorism and military-related offences.