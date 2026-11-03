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South Africa says US raising 'new issues' beyond trade talks

By AFP | Nov. 3, 2026
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South African Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Parks Tau. [AFP]

South Africa said on Monday that the United States was raising "new issues" despite extra concessions being offered by Pretoria, which is being excluded from a US-Africa duty-free trade deal.

The decision, which also affects Rwanda, adds to uncertainty for exporters relying on preferential access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

South Africa is the scheme's largest beneficiary but its eligibility has come under scrutiny as Washington steps up criticism of Pretoria, including false allegations of discrimination against white Afrikaners that South Africa rejects.

Washington cited concerns over barriers to US trade and investment in South Africa, corruption, and threats to its national security and foreign policy interests.

But Trade Minister Parks Tau said Washington was raising issues that had not previously featured in negotiations.

"It is however unfortunate that the US is now raising new issues that have not been the basis for discussions as part of the negotiations process that commenced in 2025," he said in a statement.

Tau acknowledged the impact on workers, exporters and businesses but said the government would support affected industries..

"AGOA remains important to South Africa, but it does not constitute the totality of the economic relationship between South Africa and the United States," he said.

Only about 10 per cent of South African exports to the US entered under the programme in 2025, down from 28 percent in 2024.

The programme provides duty-free access to the US market for South African vehicles, the country's second-largest export earner to the United States after precious metals, according to the South African Revenue Service.

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South Africa United States AGOA African Growth and Opportunity Act
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