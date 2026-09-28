Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Burkina's strongman takes up mantle of 'Africa's Che Guevara'

By AFP | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso. [File Courtesy]

Captain Ibrahim Traore will on Wednesday have led Burkina Faso for four years, the same as Thomas Sankara, the charismatic hero of African rebellion whose legacy he wants to carry forward -- but through harsher measures.

"We'll keep the torch of Burkina's renaissance burning," Traore likes to say, paying tribute to anti-colonial icon Sankara, who he calls the "nation's hero" and "compass".

Both men seized power as red beret-wearing young captains and promoted Pan-Africanism and national, economic and cultural autonomy while silencing dissent.

A Marxist-Leninist firebrand, Sankara seized power aged 33 in an August 1983 coup and embarked on a "democratic and popular revolution" focused on anti-imperialism, self-reliance and national sovereignty.

Nicknamed Africa's Che Guevara, after the iconic figure in Cuba's communist revolution, Sankara blasted the West for neo-colonialism and hypocrisy and carried out radical reforms.

Sankara sought to reduce the cost of running the state, open up and connect rural areas, pursued education for all, women's empowerment and priority for local products

But the "revolution" did not run its full course -- Sankara was gunned down in another putsch in October 1987.

Nearly four decades on, 38-year-old Traore now spearheads his own "progressive and popular" revolution.

It has seen the nationalisation of gold mines and a strategy to revitalise Burkina's industrial output, from cotton to tomatoes and textiles.

He has also launched a major public infrastructure and urban development initiative called Faso Mebo (Build the Country), which relies on enlisting citizens to build roads using local materials.

"Sankara governed under conditions of austerity and with limited resources, relying on rigour and frugal management," teacher and researcher Moussa Kone said.

"Captain Traore, by contrast, governs on a war footing, benefiting from gold revenues and taxes on consumer goods," he added.

Traore's economic policy is heavily promoted in online government propaganda and has played a role in his growing popularity across Africa.

Its success is difficult to independently gauge but Kone confirmed that "numerous projects and worksites" had been launched.

He said that some achievements "sometimes take time to arrive", pointing to the building of a motorway between the west African country's two biggest cities Ouagadougou and Bobo Dioulasso, which is "still in the embryonic stage".

"Sankara had achieved quick results with revolutionary housing estates, the first big housing project launched to ensure dignified access to housing," Kone said.

Traore has also revived the wearing of Faso Dan Fani, a traditional local cotton fabric, by civil servants and in schools, which was originally mandated by Sankara.

But the big difference between the two eras is on security.

Burkina Faso is entrenched in battling jihadist groups, who control a large part of the country and carry out attacks, especially in the north where some towns are even under blockade, despite the mass mobilisation of a civilian volunteer force that supports the military.

Kone said that combat forces were now "better equipped, sometimes with locally manufactured gear, such as light armoured vehicles".

But the north's isolation is particularly symbolic, he stressed, given that Sankara had prioritised opening up the region via a railway line.

Both men dissolved political parties and spoke of "enemies" of the people at home and abroad.

Sankara championed a "democratic and popular" revolution, whereas Traore openly asserts that the country is not a democracy.

While the Sankara years were also marked by repression through purges in the army and special courts that could summarily try counter-revolutionaries, Traore exercises power even more harshly.

Journalists, magistrates and civil society members are regularly abducted and at times sent off to the front lines to boost the ranks of the anti-jihadist forces.

"You can't carry out a revolution in chaos, it's impossible. We are going to enforce order and discipline so that we can move forward," Traore declared last year.

Political analyst Yaya Toure said the "coercive aspect is more oppressive" under the country's current leadership.

"The best revolution is the one that carries the people's aspirations, not the one that oppresses and denies certain fundamental rights," he said.

When it comes to diplomatic ties, the two Burkinabe leaders find common ground in their quest for sovereignty.

Sankara opted for non-alignment during the Cold War, joining countries that chose not to side with either the democratic United States or the communist Soviet Union.

And he championed South-South solidarity, or the mutual backing among countries and people of the Global South.

Traore meanwhile has co-founded a confederation with neighbouring Mali and Niger, broken off ties with former colonial power France and sought new partnerships instead, principally with Russia.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

'Africa's Che Guevara' Captain Ibrahim Traore Thomas Sankara Burkina Faso
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
23 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
23 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 23 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 23 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 23 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 23 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved