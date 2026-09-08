Ruto sends Joho, Sudi to comfort Tanzania's Samia Suluhu after husband's death

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Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi console Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on September 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya has sent a message of condolence and solidarity to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho delivered President William Ruto’s message to Samia in Zanzibar as the Tanzanian leader and her family mourned Hafidh, who died Monday morning while receiving treatment at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar.

“I had the solemn opportunity to deliver President William Ruto’s message of condolence and encouragement to Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the passing of her beloved husband, Mzee Hafidh Ameir Hassan,” Joho said in a post on social media.

Joho, who was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, also assured Samia and her family that Kenya stood with them during the mourning period.

“Accompanied by Oscar Sudi, I assured President Samia and her family of our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this painful period,” he noted.

Joho prayed for strength and comfort for Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania.

“May the Almighty Allah SWT grant the departed eternal rest and give President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania fortitude, comfort and peace during this difficult time,” Joho said.

Joho and Sudi joined thousands of mourners who gathered at Kizimkazi in Zanzibar to bid farewell to Hafidh, eight hours after his death.

Tanzania’s Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi announced Hafidh’s death, prompting messages of condolence from across the region.

Ruto had earlier sent his condolences to Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania following the death.

Hafidh became Tanzania’s First Gentleman after Samia assumed the presidency in March 2021 following the death of President John Magufuli.

He largely stayed away from the political spotlight during his wife’s rise to the presidency, maintaining a private life despite his position as the spouse of Tanzania’s head of state.

Born and raised in Zanzibar, Hafidh worked as an agricultural officer before retiring and was also associated with agricultural education.

He married Samia in 1978, decades before she entered the highest office in Tanzania. Their marriage spanned her rise through government and Parliament before she became Tanzania’s first female president in 2021.