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Ruto departs for Zambia to attend Hichilema's inauguration

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 1, 2026
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President William Ruto at JKIA as he leave for Zambia for swearing on of President Hichilema on September 1, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has left for Zambia to attend the inauguration of President Hakainde Hichilema, who won re-election in the August 13 presidential election.

Ruto departed on Tuesday, September 1, for Lusaka, where Hichilema will be sworn in for a second term alongside his running mate, Mutale Nalumango, at the National Heroes Stadium.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Police Inspector General Doughlas Kanja were among officials who saw off Ruto at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) ahead of the ceremony.

Ruto had earlier congratulated Hichilema on his victory, describing the result as proof of the confidence Zambians have placed in his leadership.

"Your resounding and decisive victory is a testament to your unwavering dedication, perseverance and commitment to the advancement of Zambia," Ruto said.

PS Interior Raymond Omollo bid farewell President William Ruto at JKIA as he leave for Zambia for swearing on of President Hichilema on September 1, 2026. [PCS]

Hichilema, 64, secured about 60 per cent of the vote, defeating 13 challengers in an election critics said the government tightly managed. His victory extends a presidency that began in 2021, when he defeated then-President Edgar Lungu.

The inauguration comes amid both economic recovery and political controversy in Zambia.

When Hichilema took office in 2021, the country was battling heavy debt after defaulting on international obligations, while annual inflation had passed 24 per cent.

"We inherited a broken-down country... the economy was declining," Hichilema told the BBC in Lusaka before the election.

His administration later negotiated debt restructuring and worked to rebuild relations with international creditors.

Inflation has fallen sharply, though the cost of living remains a major concern for many Zambians.

Hichilema has pledged to use his second term to build on the economic foundations laid during his first five years and speed up national development.

Political tensions have emerged since the election, however, over the treatment of opposition figures.

Opposition leader Brian Mundubile, 55, who finished second with about 38 per cent of the vote, faces treason charges alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu.

Police allege the two posed a national security threat after security officers raided Mundubile's home a day after the election and said they recovered rifles and other military equipment.

Mundubile and Zulu have denied the allegations, describing claims of an armed insurgency as fabricated.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto President Hakainde Hichilema Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema President Hakainde Hichilema Swearing-In
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