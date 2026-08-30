Zambia's opposition leader charged with treason

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Zambia's detained opposition leader Brian Mundubile. [Courtesy]

Zambia's detained opposition leader Brian Mundubile has been charged with treason, his lawyer said on Sunday, deepening concerns over the government's treatment of political dissent.

Mundubile, who finished second to President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13 election, was taken into custody on Thursday after more than two weeks in hiding.

Police accuse him of posing a national security threat after security forces raided his home a day after the vote and said they found rifles and other military equipment.

"I can confirm that Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu have been formally charged... with the offence of treason," lawyer Kambwa Aongola told AFP.

They were charged on Saturday and have remained in custody at Lusaka Central Police Station, Aongola said.

Zulu, Mundubile's running mate, is a former lawmaker and a spokesman for the family of late former president Edgar Lungu.

The pair have denied the allegations, dismissing claims of an armed insurgency as fabricated.

It was not immediately clear when they would appear in court to take plea.

Hichilema is due to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday.

Rights groups have warned that recent opposition arrests risk further narrowing political space in Zambia.

Hichilema's first term was also marked by concerns over political freedoms, with opposition parties and civil society groups accusing his government of curbing dissent, allegations the government has rejected.