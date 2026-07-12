Saudi-backed programme trains thousands of Somali troops

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President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (left) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) meet with members of their delegations during a previous diplomatic meeting. [Courtesy]

Saudi Arabia is supporting a programme to train 5,107 Somali soldiers at two camps in Gorisil in Somalia's Galgaduud region, according to reports by Somali media outlet Caasimada.

A Saudi military delegation visited the camps as part of the programme, which is expected to prepare new units for service in the Somali National Army.

Reports indicate that the programme involves 5,107 recruits undergoing training over nine months.

According to the reports, about 2,000 recruits come from Puntland, while the remaining trainees were recruited from other parts of Somalia.

The Somali Federal Government has not publicly confirmed the number of recruits or released details about the selection process.

Reports indicate that foreign military instructors from Romania, Ukraine, South Africa and Colombia are conducting the training.

The programme follows a defence and military cooperation agreement signed by Somalia and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on February 9, 2026.

Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman signed the agreement, which seeks to strengthen military cooperation and troop training between the two countries.

Somalia and Saudi Arabia have not released all details of the agreement.

Somalia has in recent years entered military training and support agreements with countries including Turkey, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Eritrea and Uganda.

Those partnerships have supported the training of different units within the Somali security forces.