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UN urges immediate end to fighting in eastern DR Congo

By AFP | Jul. 9, 2026
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Chuduku, traditional two-wheeled handmade vehicles are pushed loaded with items belonging to internally displaced persons, as they leave the camps in Bulengo on February 12, 2025. [AFP]

The United Nations called Thursday for an immediate end to fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between the armed forces and the M23 militia.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has seized vast swathes of territory since it re-emerged in 2021 in mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, which has been plagued by conflict for over 30 years.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said he deplored the violent impact on civilians, and called for international efforts to help de-escalate tensions.

"It is deeply troubling that despite the agreements reached as part of the ongoing peace processes, fighting continues unabated in eastern DRC -- killing, injuring and displacing civilians and destroying livelihoods," he said in a statement.

A fragile peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda was reached in December under US mediation, but fighting has continued.

"I urge the Congolese armed forces and the M23 to immediately step back from further violence and urgently act to de-escalate tensions," said Turk.

The statement said there had been increased hostilities between the DRC armed forces and the M23 in South Kivu province's Fizi and Mwenga territories over the last two weeks.

It said both sides had used armed drones, heavy artillery and other explosive weapons in civilian-populated areas, with many civilians killed and others injured, while livestock and homes were destroyed.

"The use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas has devastating consequences and must stop," said Turk.

The UN high commissioner for human rights said there had been intense clashes around Mulima village in Fizi on July 4 and 5.

Turk called on both parties to "take meaningful steps to protect civilians" in Mulima and the wider Fizi and Mwenga plateau region.

South Kivu is one of the four provinces in eastern DRC affected by the ongoing deadly Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo species of the virus -- for which there are no approved vaccines or therapeutics.

Since its resurgence in 2021, the March 23 Movement (M23) group has taken control of vast tracts of eastern DRC, home to major reserves of gold, tin and coltan, a metallic ore key to making electronics.

Turk said there were growing fears that the increasing fighting in the area could further displace civilians, including into neighbouring countries.

"Both parties to the conflict and their allies have clear obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered access to humanitarian aid to all those in need," said Turk.

He urged Rwanda to end its support for M23 and to withdraw its troops from the DRC.

He also called on the Congolese authorities to scale up their ongoing efforts to demobilise, disarm and repatriate members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) armed group.

Rwanda has denied supporting the M23 and has long pressed Kinshasa to crack down on the FDLR, Hutu militants linked to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. 

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Related Topics

Eastern DRC Conflict United Nations Rwanda-Backed M23 DRC-Rwanda Deal
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