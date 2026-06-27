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New report exposes horrific impacts of war in Sudan

By Gentrix Osano | Jul. 2, 2026

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, many more injured and millions displaced since a conflict erupted in Sudan in April, 2023, a new report has revealed. 

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