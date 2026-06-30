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26 Kenyans repatriated from South Africa as xenophobia threats intensifies

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 30, 2026
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Tshwane Metro Police officers watch from their vehicle as protesters run and chant slogans during a demonstration by the "March and March" and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in downtown Pretoria, on June 30, 2026. [AFP]

Twenty-six Kenyans have been repatriated from South Africa amid growing security concerns and unrest in parts of the country.

 In a statement issued on Tuesday, State Department for Diaspora Affairs said the first group of evacuees arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on June 30 and received support services upon arrival.

 Another 60 Kenyans are expected to return later in the day as repatriation efforts continue.

 "Today morning, 26 Kenyans were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from South Africa where they were assisted on arrival with consular services and psychosocial support," the ministry said.

 According to the statement, authorities activated emergency evacuation measures through a multi-agency team on Sunday to facilitate the safe movement of Kenyans.

 "Through a multi-agency evacuation team, the Government on Sunday activated its evacuation protocols and began moving citizens to safety," the statement added.

 Kenyans still in South Africa have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid areas where violence may occur.

 The ministry further advised citizens to stay away from protest hotspots and large gatherings and to comply with directives from South African authorities.

 Updates will continue to be issued as the evacuation exercise progresses.

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Dudula Movement Xenophobia Attacks South Africa Repatriation South Africa Xenophobia
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