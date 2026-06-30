South Africa repatriations top 25,000 ahead of anti-immigrant ultimatum

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Migrants line up near a bus at the Durban Drive In in Durban, on June 29, 2026 preparing to leave before the camp shuts down. [AFP]

South Africa's security forces said Monday that more than 25,000 people have been repatriated in recent weeks ahead of planned anti-immigrant protests, with many others still awaiting departure.

The outflows come as thousands seek to leave over safety fears after citizen-led groups issued an unofficial ultimatum for undocumented foreigners to exit the country by June 30.

Several governments, including Nigeria, Malawi, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, have organised voluntary repatriation flights and buses after weeks of protests, looting and attacks targeting foreigners that have left four people dead.

"To date, more than 25,000 foreign nationals have been repatriated," the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), which coordinates between the police, military and intelligence agencies, said.

The latest figures mark a sharp increase from last week, when authorities said 15,000 Malawians had been processed. At least 988 Ghanaians and about 600 Nigerians left by plane earlier this month.

"This is an ongoing process," NATJOINTS said, adding that specialised units, including K9 teams and the Air Wing, have been deployed.

Small but organised anti-illegal immigration groups have rallied behind the unauthorised Tuesday deadline, calling on undocumented migrants to leave or face consequences.

They have organised a series of marches across the country.

Mobs have meanwhile gone from house to house telling migrants to leave or demanding to check their documentation.

The "anti-foreigner sentiment" has left four people dead, NATJOINTS said.

Police told AFP the victims included two Mozambicans, an Ethiopian and a Malawian.

At least 195 suspects had been arrested since March 1 for hostility toward foreigners, NATJOINTS said.

Heightened security fears have driven thousands of migrants to gather in makeshift encampments in poor conditions in southeastern Durban, the tourist hub of Cape Town and the financial capital Johannesburg, waiting for transport to their home countries.

South Africa, a long-standing destination for migrant labour, is grappling with unemployment above 30 percent and a history of recurring anti-foreigner violence, often driven by claims that migrants drive crime and take jobs.

Analysts say the vigilante groups are scapegoating foreign nationals rather than addressing deeper economic and governance challenges.

Past flare-ups of violence targeting undocumented foreign nationals have been deadly, with 62 people killed in riots in 2008.