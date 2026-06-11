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Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa head home

By AFP | Jun. 11, 2026
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Riots against foreign nationals erupted in Pretoria and spread to Johannesburg in 20219.[AFP]                                                                                                                          

The first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following escalating anti-immigrant attacks were due to land in Lagos on Thursday, officials said.

Anti-foreigner violence has convulsed South Africa for weeks as gangs armed with sticks, whips and shields have marched through parts of the "rainbow nation", demanding that people with no residency papers leave by June 30.

Foreign nationals have reported being intimidated and beaten by mobs going door to door, families have been forced from their homes, and many have left in the face of the threats.

Ghana, Mozambique, and Malawi have already repatriated hundreds of their citizens in recent weeks.

South Africa is Africa's largest economy and hosts more than three million foreigners, just over five percent of its population, according to the country's statistics agency.

But unemployment exceeds 30 percent, fuelling anger toward migrant workers.

According to Nigeria's foreign ministry, 262 passengers were due to return to Nigeria on Thursday on a flight chartered by Abuja that is expected to land around 11:00 am (1200 GMT), out of around 1,000 who have said they want to leave South Africa.

The country, which has long been a destination for both legal and undocumented African workers, has faced recurring waves of xenophobic violence since 2008, when dozens of migrants were killed and thousands displaced.

The latest spike comes as political parties are gearing up for local government elections in November.            

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