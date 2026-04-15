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Hundreds rally ahead of sentencing of South African firebrand Malema

By AFP | Apr. 15, 2026
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Julius Malema, president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), gestures during the party's 2nd National People's Assembly held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 14, 2019. [AFP]

Hundreds of red-clad supporters of radical left-wing opposition leader Julius Malema gathered in a South African city Wednesday ahead of his sentencing for firing an assault rifle at a rally eight years ago.

The case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader was laid by the small far-right group AfriForum, which has brought its long-standing complaints against Malema to the attention of US President Donald Trump.

Police were out in force in the eastern city of KuGumpo, formerly called East London, as EFF supporters marched to a court ahead of closing arguments and sentencing expected Thursday.

The state is seeking the maximum 15-year jail term for Malema, who was found guilty in October of violating firearm laws by shooting a gun in the air at an EFF celebration near the city in 2018.

The EFF -- a small but vocal party -- says the case is an attempt to silence its outspoken leader, who is known for fiery speeches.

Malema has long been criticised by AfriForum, notably for his use at rallies of an anti-apartheid chant, "Kill the Boer" -- a word for the country's white Afrikaner population -- which the far-right group says is hate speech and incites anti-white violence.

Trump showed clips of Malema chanting the slogan at talks at the White House with President Cyril Ramaphosa in May last year, where the US leader repeated unfounded claims of an orchestrated campaign of violence against white farmers in South Africa.

While the chant is controversial in South Africa, courts have ruled it does not constitute hate speech and should be considered in the context of the struggle against white-minority rule, which ended in 1994.

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