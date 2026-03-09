Somalia president signs new constitution into law

Audio By Vocalize

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signs the new constitution into law on March 8, 2026 in Mogadishu. [Courtesy, Villa Somalia, X]

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has signed the country's new constitution into law to help create a legal framework to strengthen governance and enhance political stability.

The revised document, which ends years of provisional governance, is the most important pillar for reinforcing national unity and institutionalizing a governance system, said Mohamud, who signed the new charter Sunday evening in Mogadishu, the capital.

"Today concludes the extensive process of revising Somalia's Federal Constitution, which has been provisional for some time and recently ratified by the Federal Parliament," he said, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

The President said his government will now begin the effective implementation of the new Constitution, noting that it will serve as the foundation for strengthening state institutions, safeguarding citizens’ rights, and advancing the country’s democratic system.

Somalia's parliament approved the long-awaited new constitution on March 4, ending a process that spanned more than 13 years.

Under the new constitution, the president will be elected by parliament, while members of parliament are chosen directly by citizens, and the prime minister will be appointed by the president but can be dismissed by parliament.

The new constitution extends presidential terms to five years from four, but sets stricter eligibility rules for candidates.

The new basic law replaces Somalia's provisional 2012 constitution, which established a federal governance model during the country's post-civil war reconstruction but left several key articles subject to later review and finalization.

The new constitution also defines the roles of the executive, legislature, and judiciary. It also establishes oversight mechanisms designed to prevent abuse of office, ensure transparency, and uphold the rule of law.

However, two regional states -- Puntland and Jubaland -- as well as opposition leaders have rejected the revised document, arguing that the process lacked consensus and legitimacy.

Puntland and Jubaland states said they will instead continue to recognize the provisional constitution.