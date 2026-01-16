Bobi Wine under house arrest as Museveni leads in Uganda election results

Police officers detain a voter on the ground near a polling station in Kampala on January 15, 2026, during Uganda's 2026 general elections. [AFP]

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine is under house arrest, a day after elections in which early results showed a commanding lead for President Yoweri Museveni as he seeks to extend his 40-year rule.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has been accused of "brutal repression" of the opposition in the run-up to the vote, and his government imposed an internet blackout this week.

With around a quarter of votes counted, the Electoral Commission said Museveni was on 76.25 percent to Wine's 19.85.

Election day on Thursday was marred by significant technical problems after biometric machines -- used to confirm voters' identities -- malfunctioned and ballot papers were undelivered for several hours in many areas.

The final results of the presidential and parliamentary elections are due by 0200 GMT on Saturday.

Analysts view the election as a foregone conclusion since Museveni, an 81-year-old former guerrilla fighter, has total control over the state and security apparatus and has ruthlessly crushed any challenger during his four-decade rule.

Wine, 43, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has emerged as his main opponent in recent years. The former singer styles himself the "ghetto president" after the slum areas of Kampala where he grew up.

"The military and police have surrounded the residence of President Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, effectively placing him and his wife under house arrest," his party, the National Unity Platform wrote on X late Thursday.

"Security officers have unlawfully jumped over the perimeter fence and are now erecting tents within his compound," it added.

AFP journalists visited the compound on Friday and said it was outwardly calm, though a military vehicle and several police officers were stationed outside.

There was a heavy security presence across the country on election day.

The United Nations rights office said last week that the elections were taking place in an environment marked by "widespread repression and intimidation" against the opposition.

On Thursday, Wine accused the government of "massive ballot stuffing" and attacking several of his party officials under of the internet blackout that was imposed on Tuesday.

His claims could not be verified by AFP.