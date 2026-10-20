A preview of Kenya's education and some quiet reflections

Students during a practical learning session. [iStockphoto]

The education sector leads in budget allocation but leads in worries too. Most of the money goes to paying wages and salaries. The frequent changes in the distribution of years between primary, secondary, and university mask the issues at the core of our education; I will address a few silently and placidly.

One is the “education inflation.” You need more credentials for the same job. A job that needed a high school education now needs a university degree and other certifications.