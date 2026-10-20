Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

A preview of Kenya's education and some quiet reflections

By XN Iraki | Oct. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Students during a practical learning session. [iStockphoto]

The education sector leads in budget allocation but leads in worries too. Most of the money goes to paying wages and salaries. The frequent changes in the distribution of years between primary, secondary, and university mask the issues at the core of our education; I will address a few silently and placidly.

One is the “education inflation.” You need more credentials for the same job. A job that needed a high school education now needs a university degree and other certifications.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Education Sector Education Reforms Competency-Based Education (CBE) Education Funding
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans mark the 63rd Mashujaa Day with pomp and colour in Eldoret
Kenyans mark the 63rd Mashujaa Day with pomp and colour in Eldoret
National
By Wycliff Kipsang
15 mins ago
Gachagua-Sifuna talks bombshell
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
15 mins ago
PAYE relief, cheaper phones, internship: Ruto woos Kenyans with plan to ease living costs
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua-Sifuna talks bombshell
By Ndung’u Gachane 15 mins ago
Gachagua-Sifuna talks bombshell
PAYE relief, cheaper phones, internship: Ruto woos Kenyans with plan to ease living costs
By Stephen Rutto 15 mins ago
PAYE relief, cheaper phones, internship: Ruto woos Kenyans with plan to ease living costs
Ruto's tax cut plan a relief for workers but revenue headache for Treasury
By Graham Kajilwa 15 mins ago
Ruto's tax cut plan a relief for workers but revenue headache for Treasury
Murkomen-Natembeya rivalry deepens over border voter registration
By Standard Reporter 15 mins ago
Murkomen-Natembeya rivalry deepens over border voter registration
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved