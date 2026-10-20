A preview of Kenya's education and some quiet reflections

The education sector leads in budget allocation but leads in worries too. Most of the money goes to paying wages and salaries. The frequent changes in the distribution of years between primary, secondary, and university mask the issues at the core of our education; I will address a few silently and placidly.
One is the “education inflation.” You need more credentials for the same job. A job that needed a high school education now needs a university degree and other certifications.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…