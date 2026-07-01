Why the innocence of Western Kenya should be appreciated

Audio By Vocalize

We love boasting of the countries we have visited. We want our friends and even strangers to know we have been to “places.” I heard one Kenyan talking about how he watched Kenyan news while in Canada.

There is an aura of mystery and sophistication associated with being abroad (majuu). Perhaps because many Kenyans will never leave the country, let alone fly. Those abroad do all they can not to delate the myth. That is often their source of status.

The mystic is made worse by the fact that we see planes every day but never fly. Add the complication of getting into a plane.

No one asks for our identification document (ID) when boarding matatus or nduthis! Boarding planes was easier before September 11, 2001.

But I want to be exceptional and show off the counties I have visited. Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa, Kitui, Machakos, Nairobi, Muranga, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Embu, Kajiado, Nakuru, Baringo and Nyandarua.

Others are Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Meru, Nyeri, Laikipia, Narok, Kitui and a few others. I deliberately left out those I have transited through. My most recent visit was to Kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma. And will return.

Extreme inequality

There is something alluring about Western Kenya. They have tried to keep their culture. Talking their mother tongues is normal and not looked down upon.

I noted in Kakamega lots of bilingualism, excluding Kiswahili and English. Why do the Tiriki people prefer to talk Luo? Western Kenyans are “themselves” in matatus, offices and homes.

I also don’t find the extreme inequality in Western Kenya like in Nairobi and its environs. Is that attributed to residual traditional culture?

Beyond language, Western Kenyans love their food, be it ugali, musenye or fish. There is an air of homeliness that greets you in Western Kenya. It extends all the way to Uganda.

But this Western innocence perplexes me: why has it not attracted investors like Mombasa and the coast in general? Think of the lake region, which in my opinion is more scenic than the coastline.

If I had a choice, I would translocate to Western Kenya and retire with a house at RIAT overlooking the Lake. I hope living in Western Kenya would not surprise me like Kenyans who immigrate abroad and later find the dream is oversold.

Maybe there are some nuances I never note, like stereotypes. What do they say about Luos from Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay? Should I wait for your call?

Why was it surprising that Tom Mboya married from Siaya? What of the many sub-communities in the Luyialand? Finally, it’s easy to know when you‘re in Kisumu or Kakamega with your eyes closed. The unguarded laughter is louder in Kisumu!