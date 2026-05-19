Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

What is in store for Kenya, Africa in China-US summit

By XN Iraki | May. 19, 2026

US President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. [Xinhua]

In the year 2000, we asked in whispers if the 21st century would be the Chinese century. China had just secured Hong Kong from the UK in 1997 and hit an economic growth rate of about eight per cent.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

China US Summit China US Economic Rivalry Africa Geopolitics China Global Economy Rise
.

Latest Stories

Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?
Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?
Opinion
By Victor Chesang
6 mins ago
Under-20 talents to face off in battle for tickets to world event in Eugene
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
21 mins ago
Government is lying about the real reason behind current fuel crisis
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
By David Odongo, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 2 hrs ago
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved