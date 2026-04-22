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The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable

By XN Iraki | Apr. 22, 2026
 Barbecue pork ribs. [iStockphoto]

On a visit to Mombasa some time ago, I was offered a curious menu: mbuzi ulaya.

It tasted very much unlike the mutton I am used to. It emerged later that mbuzi ulaya was pork. For religious reasons, pork was masked as mbuzi ulaya. It sounded exotic; marketers can be ingenious. 

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 Barbecue Pork Kenya's Economy Pork Ribs Pork Consumption
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