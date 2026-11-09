Death toll from Saudi attack in Yemen rises to 44: Houthi media

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Armed tribesmen from the Murad tribe rally in support for Saudi Arabia and and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, in the Marib province on November 7, 2026. [AFP]

The death toll from Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province climbed to 44, including more than 20 children, the Houthis said on their television channel Monday.

A 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running conflict fell apart in July, restarting fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government.

Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

"The toll from the Saudi enemy's massacre in the Alshariyah area of Bani Hushaysh, east of Sanaa, has risen to 84 casualties: 44 martyrs and 40 wounded," the Houthis' ministry of health said, according to the group's Almasirah TV channel.

It said 21 children and 10 women were among those killed.

"Rescue teams are still searching for the missing," it added.

The fresh toll comes after the Houthis claimed on Sunday an attack on the financial district of the Saudi capital Riyadh, with eyewitnesses saying they saw damage to a skyscraper belonging to oil giant Aramco.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in the impoverished country.