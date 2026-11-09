Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Death toll from Saudi attack in Yemen rises to 44: Houthi media

By AFP | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Armed tribesmen from the Murad tribe rally in support for Saudi Arabia and and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, in the Marib province on November 7, 2026. [AFP]

The death toll from Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province climbed to 44, including more than 20 children, the Houthis said on their television channel Monday.

A 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running conflict fell apart in July, restarting fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government.

Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

"The toll from the Saudi enemy's massacre in the Alshariyah area of Bani Hushaysh, east of Sanaa, has risen to 84 casualties: 44 martyrs and 40 wounded," the Houthis' ministry of health said, according to the group's Almasirah TV channel.

It said 21 children and 10 women were among those killed.

"Rescue teams are still searching for the missing," it added.

The fresh toll comes after the Houthis claimed on Sunday an attack on the financial district of the Saudi capital Riyadh, with eyewitnesses saying they saw damage to a skyscraper belonging to oil giant Aramco.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in the impoverished country.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Saudi Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Province Yemen's Attack Saudi Arabia Conflict
.

Latest Stories

Blind Date with a Book steals the show at Sharjah Book Fair
Blind Date with a Book steals the show at Sharjah Book Fair
National
By Caroline Chebet
17 mins ago
Enact Local Content Bill to stem excesses of foreign investors
Opinion
By David Ochami
35 mins ago
Trump says Iran war 'highly unlikely' to resume
World
By AFP
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
By Danson Kimani 2 hrs ago
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy
By Macharia Munene 2 hrs ago
How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
Of a judiciary with teeth but refuses to bite: Pressure mounts on CJ Koome over eroding public confidence
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Of a judiciary with teeth but refuses to bite: Pressure mounts on CJ Koome over eroding public confidence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved